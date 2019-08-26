Robert ("Bob") Wilhelmi, 86, passed away on August 21, 2019 at his home in Sun Prairie. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years Yvonne Paulson Wilhelmi and his children Susan (Pat) King and John (Roberta) Wilhelmi. He was a loving grandfather to Curtis Wilhelmi, Austin (fiancée Sadie Heilman) King, Lane King, and Meghan Wilhelmi. He was preceded in death by both his father Charles Wilhelmi and mother Rose (Meyer) Wilhelmi and by his sisters Betty Ann and Marilyn and his brother Donald.
He graduated from Solomon Juneau High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1951 where he lettered in basketball and tennis. He attended Whitewater State Teachers College until January of 1952 when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for 30 months. Following an honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, graduating in 1959. He worked for State Farm Insurance for thirty-four years, retiring in 1994. In the 1970s he was part of the committee appointed by the State Legislature that created the Wisconsin Patients Compensation Fund, and served on the Board of Governors of that Fund for ten years. He enjoyed playing basketball and golf, and following University of Wisconsin football and basketball. His happiest moments were spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
A Memorial service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hansen officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or to the care for all endowment Campaign- AgraceHospiceCare.
Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
608-837-9054
