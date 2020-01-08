Madison/Sun Prairie-
God needed some laughter in heaven, so he called up the very best.
Geary F. Beyler passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Born to Ronald (Puck) and Rita on Aug. 16, 1963 he was the eighth of eleven Beylers.
Geary graduated from Edgewood High School in 1982, which is where his incredible competitive spirit and his love for football started. As a running back, he went on to break Edgewood school, and Madison city rushing records. Although being hit by a car his senior year cut him short of playing big 10 college ball, he battled back, going onto play semi pro football, while attending college part-time.
Through mutual friends he met Julie Gay, and they were married on July 17, 1993. Geary went back to school later in life, graduating with an IT degree from MATC in 1997. After graduation, he was hired by the then, Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation. He often said he could not have landed a better company for him, going onto be a successful project leader there. He retired early in 2017, due to his health, but felt blessed for all the friendships he took with him.
Despite great success in his career, his greatest accomplishment was still being called “Dad.“ After having kids, many realized he saved all the patience he otherwise lacked in life, to raise his son and daughter. He loved them unconditionally, and was their rock. He worked hard to raise honest, smart, good kids, as they simply were his most treasured gift in life.
Outside of his family and friends, Geary loved football, a good piece of “animal flesh,” pizza, teaching his kids anything, a car with a Hemi, the Green Bay Packers, tinkering with buying parts on EBay to restore his 1982 red Trans Am, the number 44, and more football.
Unlike many, he did not enjoy traveling, unless it was to watch the Packers play. Geary had everything he needed right at home, and was never happier than sitting in a lawn chair on the patio watching a good storm, or hanging out in his “ command center,” whether watching a Packer game, or listening to the Beatles, Elvis songs, or Coast to Coast.
Geary was intelligent, a seasoned story teller, had charisma like no other, and had the ability to make others laugh without even trying. He had a larger than life personality, a kind and loving heart, was generous, and with his smile, beautiful brown eyes, and quick wit, he would light up any room.
For the latter years of his life he endured countless medical issues, ending with an aggressive lymphoma in his lung. In sharing his final diagnosis with his son in college, he said these words that he shared many times with his children when playing sports. “If there’s time on the clock you’re in the game, so you play hard until the clock shows zero.” He then said “I’m alive, so I’m in the game.”
Just like in football, where he was hard to tackle, countless serious medical issues also had a tough time bringing him down, and there were three reasons he outlived many doctors’ diagnoses: the first was he had Beyler DNA, the other two: their names are Nicole and Nathan. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Julie, two beautiful children: Nicole Ann (known to him as Snugglepuss) and Nathan Michael (known to him as Possum-face) his siblings: Marilyn (Jim) Jafferis, Eric (Patty) Beyler, Alexe (Pam) Beyler, Matt (Connie) Beyler, Tracy (Michael) Seyfert, Mark Beyler, Val Beyler, Jenny (Christian Hauselmann) Beyler, Curt (Michelle) Beyler, sister in laws Jackie McCarity Beyler and Nancy Beyler, Julie’s family, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald (Puck) Beyler, and Rita Kellogg-Beyler, and his brother Zane Beyler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Theis will preside. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. A private interment will be held at a later date. Immediately following the church service, please join us for a grazing table at Pooley’s to include many of Geary’s favorites to laugh, share fond memories, and celebrate how incredible he was.
Geary’s wife and children would like to thank their families, friends, and neighbors for their endless prayers, support, delicious food, lawn care, house cleaning service, and Julie’s employer and coworkers with Dane County Clerk of Courts for the flexibility to leave when needed, and finally allow her to help care for Geary in his final weeks. You were all our blessings during this journey.
The family would also like to thank UW Hospital and Clinics for their exceptional care, especially some who were set apart from others: Mary Herman, and the rest of the staff at UW Hospital Radiology Dept, Julie Havens with Dean, UW Agrace Palliative and Hospice Care, and the UW hospital valet staff who were exceptionally kind and helpful, and always parked his Hemi with a smile.
Many people during this journey and since his passing have asked over and over how they can help, what can they do.
Outside of prayers, medical expertise, and Geary’s incredible tenacity, he stayed alive on many blood transfusions from selfless people. So in Geary’s memory, please give blood, and also at the same time consider being an organ donor, knowing with both, you are giving a gift that keeps giving. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the the family that will be used at a later date to establish a scholarship in his name (highly likely something related to football) GB44 you will stay forever in our hearts.
Although our grief over losing you is infinite, there is no question that the angels in heaven are busting a gut with laughter.
