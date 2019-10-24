SUN PRAIRIE- William (Bill) Theodore Wambach, Jr. died Oct. 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie, WI.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lorette Pauline (LaLonde) Wambach and children William Paul Wambach, Julie Wambach Hermanson, Ann Wambach Blackman, Margaret Jane Gamero, and Martha Mary Fechner. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Bill was born on Aug. 22, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI. The oldest of seven children, Bill lived in West Allis and was a member of Holy Assumption Catholic Church. He attended Holy Assumption Catholic School, and Marquette High School. He attended both Marquette University and Lawrence College as an undergraduate, completing his master’s degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin. Bill’s work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation took him and his family all across the state of Wisconsin.
Bill’s attitude about life was to be honest, diligent, and cheerful. He was a servant leader that was actively involved in the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, Masters Track and Field, Patrick Marsh, Rotary, St. Albert The Great Catholic Church, Sun Prairie Area School District volunteer, as well as all-around Sun Prairie booster.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass on Thursday at the church. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow mass.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
