Alice Evelyn Sickels, age 99 of Sun Prairie, died on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alice was born on June 18, 1920 in the Town of Bristol to Herman and Margaret (Conrad) Weisensel. She married Marlin Sickels on Aug. 22, 1942 at Sacred Hearts Cathlolic Church in Sun Prairie.
Alice was an extremely compassionate mother, who raised eight children. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends and the many camping trips.
She is survived by her children Mary Jo Rice of Columbus, Robert (Mary Lou) of Sun Prairie, Nancy (LeRoy) Riedweg of Deforest, Peggy (Virgil) Peters of West Bend, James (Myrna) of Beaver Dam and Beverly of Rio; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Marlin; two sons Don and Eugene; granddaughter Cindy Riedweg; grandson Joel Sickels; and daughter-in-law Pam Sickels .
A private family service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare.
