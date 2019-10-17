Obituary: Lorraine M. Hughes

Lorraine M. Hughes, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1926 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Joseph and Harriet Chirhart.
Lorraine graduated from Rice Lake High School. She married Edward Hughes on Feb. 7, 1946 in Haugen, Wisconsin. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her family. Originally a member of St. Maria Goretti in Madison, Lorraine was then a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 73 years, Edward; children James (Jan), Kevin (Diane), and Mary (Krieg) Hoddinott; grandchildren Andrew, Katie (Amanda Henry), Matthew Hughes, and Tyler Bleifuhs; step-grandchildren Brian and Brad Hoddinott. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Lorraine is preceded in death by her son Kenneth Hughes; parents Joseph and Harriet Chirhart; and brothers Raymond, Jerome, Everett, Delmar, and Donald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of mass.
Cress Funeral Home 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie, WI 53590 608-837-9054 Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.