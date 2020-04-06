Sun Prairie-Ravern (Phil) Wedige, age 74 of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on March 29, 2020 at Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. He was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Dodgeville, WI to Elmer and Nina Wedige. He married Elaine Flathom on March 18, 1967 in Fenimore, WI.
Phil received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UW Platteville. He was an Industrial Technology teacher at Sun Prairie High School for 34 years. Phil also taught Behind the Wheel Drivers Education. He was a member of NEA, WEA and the SPEA. He was also a longtime member of IATSE Local 251 where he did theatrical stage work, concert work, a projectionist and led Kohl Center conversions. His interests were electricity, computers and amateur radio (WB9PCI).
Phil is survived by Elaine, his wife of 53 years, daughter Lisa (Mark) Holsbo, sons Jeremy (Tammy) and Eric, grandchildren Ben (Lora) Holsbo, Nathan (Jessica) Holsbo, Anna Mae Holsbo, Alissa Wedige, Alexyss Wedige, Austin Wedige, and Ashton Wedige. He is also survived by great-granddaughter Taylor Marie Holsbo, brothers Robert (Cathy), Duane (Michelle), sisters Donna Wedige, Marion (John) Wachter, Virginia Wolfe, Joyce (Huehne) and numerous friends and family.
Phil was preceded in death by parents Elmer and Nina, Grant and Mae Flathom, brother -in-law Dan Flathom and Greg Gilbertson.
Pastor Tim Hansen will officiate a private family committal service at Castle Rock Cemetery in Fennimore, Wisconsin.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of Phil’s life will take place later this summer.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
