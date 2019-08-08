Obituary: Mary Ann Wagner

Mary Ann Wagner, age 65, died on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Sun Prairie at Crossroads Care Center. She was born on Nov. 5, 1953 in Madison to Bernard “Poppy” and Dorothy (Fredenberg) Wagner. She graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1971.
Mary worked on a local tobacco farm and at The Wisconsin Porcelain Company. She enjoyed going to The Dells visiting family at their trailer, traveling, and having grill outs at “The Shop”. She had a deep love for her family that was expressed in many different ways.
She is survived by a sister, Linda (Jim) Chadwick of Cottage Grove; two brothers, Douglas Wagner of Sun Prairie, Daniel (Cynthia) Wagner of Columbus; three nieces, Holly Zimmerman (Michael Hutchings) of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Charisma Chadwick of Fitchburg, and Angie Wagner of Sun Prairie; a nephew, Chad Zimmerman of Sun Prairie; one great niece, Shaianne Olson and one great nephew, Jacob Krebs.
She was preceded in death by her parents “Poppy” and Dorothy; a sister, Cynthia Grob; and a brother, Dale Wagner.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Hwy. N in Sun Prairie with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.