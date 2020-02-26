Betty Gene T. Diener, age 93 of Sun Prairie, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living Center in Sun Prairie. She was born July 14, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Leon J. Dealy and Lillie J. Fritsche Dealy of Milwaukee.
Betty Gene grew up in Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, Thomas F. Diener. They were married on Sept. 4, 1948. Their marriage of 64 years was a testament to their deep love for each other. In 1966, they moved to Sun Prairie where they have resided ever since.
Betty Gene has always been an actively involved citizen of Sun Prairie. She was instrumental in helping to form the “Friends of the Library” which spearheaded the building of the current Sun Prairie Library. She delivered Meals on Wheels, Book on Wheels, and was a long-time volunteer visitor to the nursing homes and the Colonial Club as well as many other charitable causes. In addition to the Friends of the Library, she was a member of the 20th Century Club, Junque Unlimited Sun Prairie Historical Society, and Lay-Ministry Leader at church. She taught tap dancing as a member of “The Classics” which performed all over the state. Her passion was genealogy which she was taught at MATC where she also took creative writing classes which inspired her to write a children’s book. Even with all of her accomplishments, she will best be remembered as a very gentle, kind, compassionate, and generous wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and wonderful friend who was and still is loved dearly.
Betty Gene is survived by six nephews: Rick (Jane) Diener, OR, Tom (Rena) Diener, WA, Daniel (Karen) Diener, WA, Jim Diener, WA, Greg (Debbie) Kannenberg, WI, and Tim (Tina) Kannenberg, WA; three nieces: Gail Ballard, UT, Kathy (Rik) VanderMeer, WA, and Tamara “Tami” Kannenberg, WA; as well as dozens of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Betty Gene was preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 2009, her sister Joyce Kannenberg; niece Diane Looney, nephew Mark Diener, and her parents and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Windsor United Church of Christ, 4434 2nd St., Windsor, WI 53598. The family is requesting no flowers.
