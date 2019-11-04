Dianne Katherine Burke, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, a public scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 11 a.m. until time of Mass at church on Saturday.
