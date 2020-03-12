Myrna Spencer (nee Gilbertson) entered into Eternal Life on March 11, 2020 at age 83.
Devoted wife of Edward Spencer. Loving mother of David (Karen) Jenkins, Steven ( Kathy Downey) Spencer, Sheri (Gregg) Runkel, Scott (Michelle) Spencer and Sean (Karine) Spencer. Proud grandmother of Brooke (Andy), Sarah (Ryan), Jackson, Abigail, Austin Rae, Travis, Megan (Jake), Paige, Katherine, Jennifer, Brandon, Sydney and great-grandmother of Colin, Dylan, Nolan and Abigail. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Gilbertson, Twylah Gilbertson and Donald Spencer.
She is further survived by additional family and friends. She was preceded in death by her prents Daniel and Irene Gilbertson and brothers DuWayne and Kenneth Gilbertson.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, WI, on Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial on Tuesday, March 17 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr, Monona, WI, at 1 p.m., meet at office. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The American Cancer Society. For more information visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call (414) 464-4640.
“All my love.” ~Myrna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.