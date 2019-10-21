Obituary: Kevin J. Wagner

SUN PRAIRIE — Kevin J. Wagner, age 62, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in his home with his wife, Victoria, at his side following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Kevin was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1957, in Sheboygan, son of the late Wendel and Anita (Johannes) Wagner. He was a 1975 graduate of Sheboygan North High School and later earned a double major in Wildlife Ecology and Poultry Science from the University of Wisconsin in 1982. Kevin found employment with the DNR at the State Game Farm in Poynette, Wisconsin following graduation. On Aug. 6, 1983, he and Victoria A. (Ertel) Wagner were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church.
Shortly after, Kevin began working for USDA as a Federal Grader and later as a Consumer Safety Inspector, a position he maintained until his passing. Kevin never truly worked a day in his life (no, not because he was a government employee as his brothers would claim), but because he loved the people he worked with and every aspect of his job. He was also heavily involved in the AFGE Local Union where he served as Secretary/Treasurer for two years and Vice President for the last ten years. Kevin found great joy in hunting and fishing. In particular, he enjoyed hunting turkey, duck, and deer (especially when he wasn’t falling out of his tree stand), but above all he loved the many fishing and elk hunting trips he took with his brothers.
When Kevin’s children were young, he decided to take up soccer and hockey. Not only did this allow him to share in their interests, but soon Kevin was asked to coach his kids’ teams in both sports for many years. As his kids got older, Kevin continued to play soccer and hockey in adult recreation leagues as both sports had become his favorite pastimes. His enthusiasm for the sport of hockey drove him to found and play in the OBHL-C league at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena in which so many have enjoyed the sport (and a few cup-checks) over the years. Kevin took great pride in his family. Some of his favorite pastimes with them include going to Packer, Badger, and Brewer games, attending concerts, camping, biking, and most of all boating where he was always Captain of his ship and Master and Commander of the water and sea. He and Victoria continued to share these pastimes and even take up cross-country skiing together long after they became empty-nesters. Kevin radiated a contagious energy and was greatly loved by all that knew him.
Kevin is survived by his wife Victoria A. (Ertel) Wagner and their children, daughter Alexandra K. Wagner (Cole Simmons) and their daughter Aurelia Kevilyn, son Erich A. Wagner and his daughter Elliana Kay; five brothers, Phillip W. and Lucinda (Fessenden) Wagner, David J. and Debra (Steil) Wagner, Dennis E. Wagner and Carmen Grande, John H. Wagner and Lynda Barry, Wayne R. Wagner and Nancy Knutson; sister-in-law Vicki (Maas) Wagner, sister-in-law Laurie (Ertel) and Jeff Gabrielse, brother-in-law Scott Ertel; many nieces and nephews and their families along with many other relatives and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Jackie (Bock) Wagner.
A Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until time of service. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service.
Kevin was a grandmaster storyteller, and to preserve his memory for his grandchildren, the family invites anyone interested to write down a favorite memory of Kevin and bring it to his service to be included in a memory capsule.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in Kevin’s name to be donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center for brain cancer research.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
