Obituary: Robert Charles Thompson

Robert Charles Thompson, age 77, Sun Prairie, WI passed away on Aug. 12 at his residence in Sun Prairie. Bob “Tommy” was born in Minneapolis, MN to Robert and Inabelle Thompson on March 29, 1942. He attended school in St Louis Park, MN and Augsburg College in Minneapolis. On Sept 24, 1966 he married Judith “Judy” Warmelin at Westwood Lutheran Church in St Louis Park.
He was a friendly face and a good neighbor to everyone. Bob worked for State Farm as an agent in Sun Prairie. He enjoyed grilling, boats, cars, motorcycles, and his lawn. Dad was an expert at fixing everything around the house! He also had a tremendous gift and a passion for woodworking. He could be found hanging out with “the guys” down at one of his buddies’ shops, hunting, fishing, or spending time with his dogs. He naturally loved animals and people.
Tommy is survived by his daughter Lisa Searcy of Janesville; sons James (Tracy) Thompson of Madison; Michael Thompson Milwaukee WI. Grandchildren Breanna Searcy, Adeline and Annalise Thompson. Cousin Allison (Bud) Gentle. He was predeceased by his wife, Judy; infant son Stephan; his parents and two triplet siblings.
A memorial service in Sun Prairie will be held on Aug 24 at Sheehan Park — West Pavilion across from the Library from Noon-4 p.m.
The family thanks his caregivers from St. Mary’s, Belmont, Faith Living Center and Agrace Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to the family at:
Faith Living Center
131 Clarmar Drive
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Attn: The Family of Robert Thompson
