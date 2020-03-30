Rosemary Ann Bergmann, age 93, passed away on March 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her son, Brian. Rosemary was born in Chicago, IL, on April 6, 1926, to Henry and Mary Laurine (Miles) Fredrick. She was the oldest of five girls: Rosemary, Elaine, Carolanne, Kathleen, and Margaret. Rosemary married the love of her life, H. Paul Bergmann, on August 27, 1949, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Chicago, IL. They were married for over 60 years.
Rosemary loved her family, her faith, cooking, playing bridge, and making chocolates for special occasions. She was a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Cub Scout leader; member and officer of the 20th Century Club; honorary member of the Sun Prairie and Madison-East Monona Rotary Clubs; and a member of the Prairie Athletic Club. She was very active at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church in Sun Prairie and was on many committees such as funeral luncheons, Building and Grounds, choir, and especially St. Anne’s Altar Society CCW holding all offices.
Rosemary is survived by her children Marybeth Flach, Paul (Vicki) Bergmann, Brian (Marguerite) Bergmann, and Bonita (Walter) Ziegler; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Paul Bergmann, her parents Henry and Mary Laurine Fredrick, her sister Elaine Beall, her son-in-law Cal Flach, and her great-grandson Austin Taylor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Hearts Church, Special Olympics, or American Cancer Society. Other expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bonita Ziegler, 124 Highland Avenue, Pewaukee, WI 53072
