Obituary: Thomas B. Suchomel

Sun Prairie/Monona
Thomas B. Suchomel, age 67, died in the loving arms of his wife and son on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 29, 1951 in Madison and was the son of Bert and Florence (Jesberger) Suchomel. He married Nancy Rademacher on Aug. 25, 1973 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol.
Tom overcame cancer, two strokes, and spine surgery, but lost his courageous battle with ALS. Tom was an extremely generous, hard working, and honest man who was devoted to his family, friends and farming. He was a member of St. Albert the Great Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, Monday night Euchre, his numerous side jobs, and his humorous one liners.
Tom is survived by his wife Nancy; son Paul (Sarah); granddaughter Madison; expected grandson Logan Thomas; grandson Paul Priolo; brother Eugene (Jan); sisters Carol (Ed) LaMere, and Patricia (Chuck) O’Brien; brother-in-law Robert (Betty) Rademacher Jr.; sisters-in-law Susan (Bill) Paulson, Barb (Frank) LaVoy, Chris (Denny) Poffenberger, and Lisa (Don Wedd) Rademacher; five godsons; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children Amy and Scott; one granddaughter McKenzie Quinn; one sister Mary Jo Suchomel; mother-in-law and father-in-law Frances and Robert Rademacher Sr.; brother-in-law Joseph Rademacher; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie, Monsignor Donn J. Heiar will preside. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:30- 7 p.m., at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and at church on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass. Burial will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. Tom’s family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice for the exceptional care they provided. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or Agrace HospiceCare.
