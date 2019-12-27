Sharon K. Meier, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg with her loving family at her side. She was born on March 29, 1940 to Howard and Margaret Householder in West Bend. She graduated from high school in Salem, Indiana and attended Case Western Reserve University in Medical Technology. She married Harold Meier on April 11, 1961 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Madison. Sharon worked at U.W. Hospitals and Veteran Hospital as a histologist.
She is survived by her husband Harold; daughter Christina (Ralph) Valentine; a son Craig (Linda) Meier and three granddaughters Katherin, Megan and Molly Valentine; a sister Sue (Mike) Zaleski and a brother Steve (Judy) Householder.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Donn Haier will preside. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
