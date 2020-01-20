F. Michael Wartella

F. Michael “Mick” Wartella, 70, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 surrounded by family at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Born on April 14, 1949 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert and Verena (Weiss) Wartella.
He married Maricarol “Merk” Bouchard on July 12, 1969 in Moran, MI, celebrating their 50 year anniversary with memorable trip to New York.
After high school, Mick attended a 2-year business college in Grand Rapids, MI – Davenport College, learning a lot that would help him later in life. He began working with an Arctic Cat dealership, becoming a very accomplished snowmobile mechanic and instructor for the dealerships in the eastern U.P., also supporting their race team. Mick worked construction for Ellis Brothers Construction where he honed all his Mr. Fix-It skills before taking a chance and signing up to be a Snap-On Tools dealer in the Iron Mountain-Escanaba area. He worked extremely hard, earning a position as a Field Manager, then Sales Manager. Mick had a great career with Snap-On for 27 years before joining the Middleton Ford sales team and family. He was a top-notch salesman there for 15 years and genuinely cared for his customers, even calling them on their birthdays. He always went that extra mile to make everyone feel appreciated.
Mick believed “every day was a good day”, but his best days were when he was with his granddaughters and family. He also loved the Detroit Tigers (going to his first game in 1958, from which he still has the program yearbook); Michigan Wolverine college football games; the Green Bay Packers, namely Brett Favre; and watching golf – mainly Tiger Woods.
Mick is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maricarol “Merk”; daughter Nicole (Troy) Bohn of Columbus, Wisconsin and son, Rob (Kristin) Wartella of DeForest, Wisconsin; the lights of his life, granddaughters, Savanah, Peyton, Joslyn and Kessley; sister, Delphine Frazier; sister Fayda (Ken) Mills; brother Chuck (Mary) Wartella; many special sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Mick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clifford, Ron, Ray and Jerry and his sister Sandy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at Buck and Honey’s, 804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie following the memorial service for a celebration of Mick’s life.
The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to Dr. Taylor, Dr. Heun, and the entire staff of Agrace Inpatient Hospice; friends and family, especially Barb Bouchard, Chuck Polley & Mike Finkel; the entire Middleton Ford community and their loyal customers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg WI 53711 or Turville Bay MRI & Radiation Oncology Center, 1104 John Nolen Dr, Madison WI 53713 in Mick’s memory.
