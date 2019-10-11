Obituary: Sharon R. Haberkorn

Sun Prairie-Sharon R. Haberkorn, age 73, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1946, in Sheboygan, the daughter to Elmer and Ruth (Hanke) Kalk.ion
Sharon was united in marriage to Dennis Haberkorn on June 30, 1996, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.
During the same year of Sharon and Dennis’s marriage, Sharon retired from GTE Phone Company, where she had worked for 32 years, bought a house, and became a grandma. Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She enjoyed going on vacations and to their trailer in Wisconsin Dells. She also loved being a spectator at her grandchildren’s sporting and concert events.
Sharon is survived by her husband Dennis of 23 years; her children, Lori (Mark) Baryenbruch, Lisa (Maria) Haberkorn, Becky (Tim) Williams, Craig (Tammy) Haberkorn, Curt ( Laurie) Haberkorn, Michelle Bostwick, and Michael (Roxanne) Haberkorn; grandchildren, Megan, Adam, and Brett Baryenbruch, Shayna, Connor and Bryce Williams, Deven and Mason Haberkorn, James Wilson, Chase, Dylan and Kaylee Bostwick, Dana, Noah, Jonathan Haberkorn and Sharon Lin.
Sharon also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ruth Kalk, brother John Kalk, and granddaughter Abbigail Haberkorn.
A memorial service for Sharon will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hansen officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Sunshine Place Food Pantry, or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Agrace and St. Mary’s Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
