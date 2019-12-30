Robert Gruetzmacher, Chief Warrant Officer Four (Ret.), age 90, formerly of Merrill, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, in Sun Prairie.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1929, the son of George and Edna (Kuether). As a youth he was a Boy Scout, and worked in the family School Supply Store. After graduating from Lincoln high school, he was a photographer, a Radio and TV repairman, and a Broadcast Radio Engineer for WOSA & WLIN. In 1950 he entered military service with the Wisconsin National Guard, starting as a Tank-Turret Radio Mechanic. In 1959 he shifted his career into the Nike Missile Systems, both Ajax and Hercules in Milwaukee and Waukesha. When the Nike Sites were phased out he went to work in the Technician (Civilian) Personnel Office of the Wisconsin Guard in Madison, retiring in 1989. In retirement, he worked in the archives office at the United Methodist Conference Center in Sun Prairie, and spent many hours with his wife exploring family genealogy.
He is survived by his son George (Julia “Jill”) Gruetzmacher, son-in-law Kevin Schartz, three grandchildren, Emily Schartz, Garrett Gruetzmacher, and Avery Schartz, niece Georgia (Luther “Marty”) Martinson, great niece Kari (Mathew) Saarloos, and great-great niece Ava Rose Saarloos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, daughter Helen Schartz, and sister, Dorothy Radke.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St., with Pastor Jenny Arneson presiding. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Memorials can be directed to the United Methodist Church in Sun Prairie or Sun Prairie BSA Scout Troop 47. The family would like to thank the staff of Hyland Crossings and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Robert during the past six weeks.
