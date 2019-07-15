Obituary: Scott Warren Witt

SUN PRAIRIE - Scott Warren Witt, age 58, passed away on May 7, 2019, due to early onset Alzheimer's disease.
He was born in Harvey, Ill., on March 30, 1961, to Kenneth and Dolores (Schnering) Witt. Scott graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1979.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores (Dee) Witt; wife, Karen Witt; sons, Tim, Parker, Blake and Clark; brother, Kevin (Kathy) Witt; sister, Robin (Kent) Elding.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Witt.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at Orfan Park, 2050 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m.
