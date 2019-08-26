James Edward Kaiser, 77 of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin was granted his angel wings on Saturday August 3rd, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by his family that he touched in so many ways throughout his very memorable life.
Jim “Jimbo” was born in Milwaukee on June 10, 1942 to Otto and Connie (Pearson) Kaiser. After graduating Edgewood High School in Madison, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for four years. After completing his military service, Jim attended Loras College, and the University of Nebraska where he obtained a bachelor’s degree. As a professional and entrepreneur, he achieved many years of professional success in different capacities. Jim’s true passions in life included woodworking, cooking, gardening, fishing, golfing, spending time with his friends and family and raising his two boys. Jim will be remembered as an authentic man filled with love and compassion for others and how he lived his life to the fullest each and every day.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Jason Kaiser and Mike Kaiser, and his great love Sue Ann Klein of Sun Prairie Wisconsin and her daughters Vanessa and Stephanie. Jim’s son, Jason (Cindy) Kaiser of Lincoln Nebraska; grandson, Kyle (Jessica) Kaiser, great grandsons, James and Jackson; and grandson Bastian (Chelsey) Kaiser. Jim’s son, Michael (Macy) Kaiser of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and granddaughters, Kielan and Alinea. Jim is also survived by his six siblings including, Judy (Riley) McCormick, Jeff (Patty) Kaiser, Jerry (Pat) Kaiser, Jeanne (Dick) Femrite, Janice (Pat) Gallagher, Joyce (John) Hamm, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Connie Kaiser.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Jim’s honor on Saturday October 12th, 2-5pm at the Oaks Golf Club in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.