Jayne Addison

Jayne Ann Addison, 85, of Sun Prairie passed away March 6, 2020. Memorial services for Jayne will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie at 1 p.m.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until the time of services.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
