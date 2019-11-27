Erwin C. Brooks
Ernie’s earthly being left us peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer’s the past five years. He was born May 24, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to Wilson and Wanda Brooks. Following graduation from Timken High Ernie proudly enlisted in the US Marines and served his country until 1957. He continued his education and graduated from Kent State University, then began his years of community service with the YMCA. Ernie relocated his family to Sun Prairie in 1971 where he focused his efforts on opening the Sun Prairie YMCA branch, even after retiring as director he assisted in fundraising efforts for the current facility. He was a member of the SP Lion’s Club and was a 2009 recipient of the Melvin Jones Award for his Dedicated Humanitarian Services. Ernie also served the community as swim coach, volunteering at SP High football games, bike rodeos for kiddos, coaching additional youth sports teams, WIAA volleyball and swimming official. His favorite hobby was fishing, assisting with creation of the Madison Muskie Club, he also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips, hunting, camping and clowning around with his numerous friends.
Ernie is survived by his caring daughter, Kathy Janssen, her family Jim, Scott (Shannon) and Jaime; three sons Mike, Bill and David; other grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Helen and Pat (close brother in law George), one niece, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jean, his parents, brother-in-law Hank. Ernie’s last giving act was of his body to UW Body Donation program so that others may continue to learn.
A celebration gathering will be held at the North East YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Erwin Brooks to support Youth Programs at YMCADane.org; SP Lions’ Club or a Veterans Program of your choice. Much appreciation goes to Dr. Mike Aughey and to the staff at Faith Living for Ernie’s care in recent years.
I love you dad and will miss our visits and holding your hand-Tink.
