Managing editor's note: The following was written to members of the Stuff the Bus school supply drive committee.
On behalf of the Board of Education, Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD), and our entire community, thank you so much for all of your work on another successful Stuff the Bus year.
As we are sure you are aware, equity is a major focus of our work and your commitment to ensuring all children in the SPASD start the school year with a backpack and necessary supplies is a major component to our equity work.
Please do not think we take your work for granted. We know how many hours, days, weeks and months it takes to make this happen. Thank you again!
Every Child, Every Day,
Steve Schroeder, Board of Education President
Brad Saron, Superintendent
Sun Prairie Area School District
