The Star has been reporting the efforts of school and local officials trying to develop policies and ordinances to prevent bullying. I commend them for their hard work and attention to this hateful issue.
I am sure that an intelligent dialogue will take place and hopefully solutions arrived at. But even then, will the problem truthfully go away? With today’s culture land questionable values, I have a hunch that by next year we will be back having similar discussions and scratching our heads.
It has been stated that it takes a community/village to raise a child. Maybe, we should give some thought to asking for God’s guidance in raising our children.
Somehow, we have to get God back into our lives and then the hate that we are experiencing will be replaced with love and respect for each other.
Gary Haltaufderheide
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.