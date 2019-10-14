In reply to Mr. Lowry's column of 10/8/19 regarding impeachment, ("The problem with impeachment," Oct. 8 issue), yes, everything is going to get worse . . . if we do nothing.
Not only did President Trump have documented obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, and documented involvement of Russian influence in our 2016 elections, but he is now asking Ukraine, with a little bit of Russia and China thrown in for good measure, for dirt on his political opponent.
And yet, DJT seems to be committing further obstruction by refusing to cooperate with congressional oversight (if he is so innocent, why is he so hesitant to have the truth revealed)?
And yes, Ukraine does not have the hallmark of a sexual act. But no cover up? Why then are they placing the transcripts in a secretive server?
And the GOP congressional team sits...and sits...and sits. And yes, we will go through the lesson of 1990s, as no one, not even Mr. Trump, is above the law. (and don't forget the lesson of 2 years of Benghazi investigations).
And tens of millions of Trump voters would feel cheated? What about the tens of millions of Obama voters who know that a Supreme Court judge was stolen from them.
And a crisis of legitimacy if he is removed? I much more fear a crisis of our Constitution and our democracy itself if he is not held accountable. So I say, let the Constitutionally granted congressional oversight proceed.
Kent Hartung
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.