Thanksgiving is nearly here and many of us will be gathering with family to celebrate. Some of us may be ready to just relax over a long weekend and watch some football, some may be looking forward to lively discussions with some of their family members. Though partisan differences may divide in Madison, through it all, there is much to be thankful for this holiday season.
I am thankful to be your Representative in the Wisconsin State Assembly. It is the honor of my lifetime to fight for what is right for the people of the 46th Assembly District. From funding education, protecting our environment, to ensuring free elections and fair districts, I have worked tirelessly to represent the interests of my constituents and always appreciated hearing from them on current issues.
I am thankful for a free press. The job is often thankless, and journalists are often accused of having ulterior motives or biases, but the work of those in the media is so vitally important. Keeping the public informed of the goings on in government is crucial to keeping our public figures accountable. Unfortunately, newspaper employment has dropped by almost 50% since 2008. Relatedly, studies have found that municipalities in “news deserts,” i.e., areas with little to no local news reporting, have seen an increase in the cost of government. Issues such as corruption and government mismanagement rise in response to a lack of accountability. Please, if you don’t already, considered subscribing to your local news sources.
I am thankful for Wisconsin state parks. Year round, they provide an opportunity to connect with nature. Whether you want to picnic, hike, canoe, kayak, bike, or simply sit and enjoy the view, Wisconsin parks offer some the most beautiful scenery in the country.
I am thankful for Governor Evers. He has put the needs and wants of the people of Wisconsin first. Despite blanket opposition that is entirely motivated by partisan politics, Gov. Evers has shown time and again he will fight for Wisconsinites. He called a special session to tackle gun safety issues. He drafted a bold budget that once again focused on sufficiently funding public K-12 education. He has demonstrated that he will listen to the everyday people of Wisconsin instead of special interests, a welcome change from the past administration.
Most of all, I am thankful for my family. My wife and I are lucky enough to be able to see my children and grandchildren often, and we cherish every moment with them. I look forward to spending Thanksgiving with my family, sharing stories and catching up. I hope that you all will be able to do the same.
I wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.
Hebl is Sun Prairie’s Assembly representative. To reach Hebl, send U.S. Mail to State Capitol, P.O. Box 8952, Madison, WI 53708; call 608-266-7678, Fax 608-282-3646 or email rep.hebl@legis.wisconsin.gov.
