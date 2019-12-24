A Holiday Party for children with special needs was held on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Colonial Club.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade in the Sun Prairie area were welcomed to the special event. This party has been held each year for more than 40 years.
The party was originally started by T-Durst Bus Service. In 2007 the law firm of Hebl & Hebl, LLP started to sponsor the party along with the support of volunteers, individuals and area businesses.
The children each got a gift from Santa, had a chance to get their face painted and enjoy food donated by area businesses.
The children were also entertained by Doodlebug (Darlene Strum) and Ladybug the Clown (Jane Kinney) who made balloon animals.
Sun Prairie public safety personnel also came out to say hi to the children and visit with them.
Families got a chance to relax with their kids, enjoy activities and spend time together celebrating the holidays. Thanks again to everyone who made it possible!
Christine Starr
Hebl & Hebl LLP
Sun Prairie
