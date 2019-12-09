We were appalled to hear about a Sun Prairie student attending a girls basketball game in blackface.
However, we would like to applaud the response of those who were the target of this hateful act. We agree that there is a need for difficult conversations to address the legacy of racism in our country and in our community.
It is distressing that some students in our schools have not been educated to racist origin of black face and its intent to humiliate and oppress the African Americans in our country.
Does our school district curriculum adequately address this? We hope the Sun Prairie Area School District will continue to support those students that are attempting to address this difficult issue in a respectful way.
Meme Kintner
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.