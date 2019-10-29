With Thursday being Halloween, we thought it might be a proper time to review a few things when it comes to good Halloween safety practices.
First of all, remember that the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Halloween Business Spooktacular is taking place from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The Spooktacular promotes a safe environment for trick or treating, with 80 to 100 Sun Prairie businesses or organizations participating with prizes, a punch card and a business decorating contest.
Several city entities will also be participating, including the Sun Prairie Historical Museum and the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. You can get more information about Spooktacular in the Oct. 29 issue of the Sun Prairie Star or online at http://www.sunprairiechamber.com/halloween-promotion.
With temperatures forecast to hover around the 40-degree mark, we bet there will be plenty of ghosts, goblins, Marios and Wonder Women wandering the streets of Sun Prairie.
Considering trick-or-treat hours in Sun Prairie are from 5 to 7 p.m., the possibility exists that some kids will be out from 1 to 7 p.m. to get their annual Halloween candy haul. With that in mind, the Sun Prairie Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are offering these safety tips:
• Choose costumes that are light-colored and more visible to motorists.
• Use reflective tape to decorate costumes and candy bags to increase visibility of children to drivers.
• Use make-up rather than a mask for a child’s costume.
• Engage in Halloween activities in well-lit areas.
• Children should not Trick-or-Treat alone.
• Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.
• Trick-or-treaters should stay on sidewalks and obey all traffic signs/signals.
• Remind children to walk, not run, and to only cross streets at crosswalks.
• Be sure child trick-or-treaters are accompanied by a responsible adult who has a flashlight.
• Flashlights or chemical light sticks should be used so that children can see and be seen by motorists.
• Instruct children to wait until they are home to eat any candy.
• Check candy and novelty toys for potential choking hazards.
• Make sure packaging doesn’t have any tears or tampering.
• Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
Most importantly, for motorists traveling in Sun Prairie on Halloween:
• Slow down, especially in residential areas.
• Watch for children darting out from parked cars.
• When driving children around, use child safety seats or seatbelts, and have children get out of cars on the curb side, not facing traffic.
• If exiting your vehicle to participate in trick or treating, or supervise trick-or-treaters, remember to remove the vehicle keys and not leave any valuables in your vehicle.
• Use extreme caution when backing.
• Remember, the Sun Prairie Police Department will be proactively patrolling neighborhoods Report any problems, observations, or safety concerns to the SPPD’s non-emergency number at 608-837-7336.
Following these tips will make the holiday safer so everyone can enjoy treats without any unsafe tricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.