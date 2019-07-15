At Tuesday night’s Plan Commission meeting, a vote was taken to approve or reject sending the Comprehensive Plan to the city council for a vote.
If approved, it becomes the blueprint that will chart a course for Sun Prairie to follow during the next several years.
Included in the plan is a recommendation to create an affordable housing fund. The recommendation will become policy if approved by the council.
This is a stunning development, because there are neither guidelines, framework, parameters nor any limitations describing anything about the fund, nor does the plan suggest or specify where the money is to come from.
There are really only two options for putting money into this fund – it would have to come from existing money or a new tax would have to be levied on homeowners.
Both options are problematic in a community where many of us feel we are already overtaxed.
If the money comes from elsewhere, we need to know what will be cut to fund it.
It was, I believe, an egregious error on the part of the plan commission to vote in favor of something so ill-conceived, but now that it has, I strongly urge everyone who is a voter in Sun Prairie to contact their alder and tell them to vote against this comprehensive plan and send it back to the plan commission at least until they can fill us in on the details of the proposed affordable housing fund.
As it stands right now, this fund is likely to be subject to any kind of malfeasance due to its complete lack of details.
Regardless of how you may feel about housing in Sun Prairie, this is a question of the city seizing ever more power in its quest to have power over your life and in this instance, I think they lack the authority.
City Hall seems to think it can do whatever it likes unless we let them know how we feel.
Jack Hoefer
Sun Prairie
