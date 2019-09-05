Local swimming pools are closing for the year, stores have gotten rid of their summer stock, and the weather is cooling off. This can only mean one thing- it’s time for Wisconsin’s school children and educators to go back to school!
I have often said that education is the foundation for the entire state of Wisconsin. Through a quality education, we can solve every other issue that comes up in our state. We need a well-educated workforce, whether that education is in science, liberal arts, or the trades.
I am delighted that Gov. Evers has once again made education a top priority of our state. We must adequately invest in our schools if we are to maintain a high quality public school system.
The same is true of any public institution or private business. If we do not invest in our roads and bridges, they crumble. If a company does not invest in its employees, it will lose workers to its competitors.
It is no different with education. If we consistently underfund our schools, qualified teachers will find other fields of employment, valuable educational programming will be eliminated, the quality of education will eventually suffer, and our children and our economy will pay the price.
I refuse to let that happen. I am proud to sit on the Assembly Committee on Education, where we have the first opportunity to discuss proposals aimed at solutions for education in Wisconsin. While we have our disagreements, all members of the committee recognize the importance of our work for everyone in the state.
As a member of the Committee on Education, I am always willing to hear innovative ideas on how to improve education in Wisconsin. If you or someone you know has an idea that you think would help our state, please don’t hesitate to contact my office at Rep.Hebl@legis.wisconsin.gov.
I will continue working hard in the Assembly to improve education for teachers and students alike, and I wish everyone that is returning a happy new school year!
Hebl is Sun Prairie’s Assembly representative; reach him by U.S. Mail at State Capitol, P.O. Box 8952, Madison, WI 53708; by phone at 608-266-7678; by Fax at 608-282-3646 or by email at rep.hebl@legis.wisconsin.gov.
