What a week. The current health situation is changing so rapidly and it is hard to keep up with the news.
As parents of children in the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD), we have spent time trying to inform and calm our young children on all that is happening. And with so much uncertainty, those conversations are difficult.
It's hard to capture in words the mix of emotions we feel. Proud of our staff and district. Scared for friends and families who have conditions that make them more vulnerable. Frustrated and saddened for our seniors. Confused by all the unanswered questions.
We are confident that many of you have these same feelings and emotions.
On the positive side, we are so proud of all of our staff who delivered distance education these past few days. They went above and beyond and deserve our gratitude and appreciation.
So many other staff have stepped up in innumerous ways. Know that your school district takes the education of your children seriously and we will never give up on that commitment to you and our entire community.
As you know, on Tuesday March 17, Governor Evers appropriately closed schools indefinitely, saying “schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.”
At that moment, public school leaders across this great state realized the wide-ranging implications of this safety measure -- graduation, prom, grading and GPAs, attendance, sports, fine arts, and on and on.
We wish we had more answers for you but we do not. But what we can promise you is when we have answers, we will communicate them to you as quickly as we can.
As we start what is a very non-traditional spring break for us and our families (and we assume for many of you as well), we simply want to say thank you.
Thank you to the faculty, staff, and administrators of this great school district for going above and beyond our wildest expectations to meet the needs of children.
Thank you to this wonderful community for helping us ensure that children and families will not go hungry during these uncertain times.
And to all of you, the parents and guardians of the children in this school district -- thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of teaching, inspiring, and loving your children.
We will continue to stay in touch. Please stay safe and healthy.
Brad Saron, Superintendent
