The construction on Gerald Avenue is now nearly complete. We now have a four foot narrower street (dumb) and five foot sidewalks on both sides of the street (dumber).
The sidewalk on the east side of the street near Sacred Hearts Athletic Field literally ends in a lilac bush.
The sidewalk on the west side ends in the middle of the last lot -- no continuity to Columbus Street or anywhere else.
I think all members of the city council and the mayor should take a trip to this street to see what they voted for. The council needs to discuss these situations -- not just do what is proposed by city staff or the mayor.
Based on information in The Star and on the street, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker appears to be the only member of the council who does some independent thinking.
The whole situation of narrowing streets an five foot sidewalks on both sides of the street should be a focus of the discussion of all levels of city government.
Give some input to what the citizens who elected you are saying.
Gerald Avenue is history -- let's not repeat the same mistakes in the future!
Fred Escher
Sun Prairie
