In Wisconsin, the conversation about Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is growing even bigger. More and more folks are getting very concerned about their options at end of life, and they should.
On Sept. 19, 2019, Senator Fred Risser (D-Madison) alongside Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mt. Horeb) and Rep. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) introduced the End-of-Life Options Act (LRB 1624-1), for the 11th time!
The first time was in 1993 – going on 27 years! This would allow mentally capable, terminally ill adults with less than six months to live the ability to end life on their own terms.
More than 5,000 poor souls had to suffer for no reason, except for the creed of just a few evil sadists. After 18 months of extreme cancer pain, my loving sister died in November 2018. Rita did not have a choice.
The bill is being circulated among lawmakers - call or email our 33 Senators and 99 Assembly Representatives and tell them to support and pass End-of-Life Options Act (LRB 1624-1). (www.legis.wisconsin.gov)
Follow me on Facebook for daily updates. Anyone that opposes M.A.I.D. never heard about "KARMA".
Fritz Jenkins
Madison
