While we did not achieve the goal set for us by the Red Cross at our Sept. 10 blood drive, 42 donors registered including three who had never donated blood before. We collected enough blood to help 126 patients.
We thank:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the wonderful coverage it provided for our blood drive;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Sun Prairie American Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who acted as donor aides; Auxiliary volunteers who acted as registrant and worked the canteen; Legion volunteers who put out the signs announcing the Drive and helped set up before the drive; and Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took down after.
A note is mailed to every donor who registers for our blood drive to thank them for their donation which insures blood is available when needed to help save a life.
To make an appointment call 1 800 733 2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Remember, your donation could save up to three lives.
Please mark your calendars for our next Blood Drive which will take place Jan. 14, 2020. Unfortunately, the 2020 Farmer's Almanac predicts “this winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a ‘Polar Coaster.’”
Hopefully some of this can hold off for a while when we have our next Blood Drive. Until then, enjoy Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s; 2020 will be here faster than two shakes of a lamb's tail.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie
