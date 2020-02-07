Sun Prairie used to be considered a “bedroom” community of Madison. Now Sun Prairie taxpayers can’t sleep because we’re paying so much in taxes to support city and school employees can’t even afford to live in Sun Prairie on the wages they make here.
The local administration has been bought out by the Big Box stores that demand their taxes to be reduced so they can make more profit for their out of state owners. All our family-owned businesses have been forced out of business. The hometown friendly concern for customers and neighbors has been abandoned! First responders are in an uphill battle trying to keep up with crimes of violence and neighbors don’t give a rip for the other guy or the welfare of the “older generation.”
One question upcoming is how our out-of-town friends and relatives will get to the summer events in Sun Prairie. Main Street will not be accessible to get to Corn Fest, the museum and other attractions that include Angell Park Speedway, etc.
Oh the memories of our friendly small town atmosphere that people loved!
Progress? Shot in the foot. Wise up leaders and fly right!
Turn over the reins to some new drivers with fresh brains, because yours are dried up and rotten to the track of horses that used to run in the fields that grew corn and ran races at Angell Park. The old timers are in the next world, shaking their heads at “you all.”
Voters: Campaign for new leadership in city, state and nation, and show you CARE about our society and future.
Jimmy the Groundhog even tracked me down to consult regarding which farm near a certain well-known Tri-County Airport in southwestern Wisconsin to share his wisdom regarding weather predictions. Even HE wants out of Sun Prairie!
Pauline Gilbertson
Sun Prairie
