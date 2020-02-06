We had a fantastic January 14 Blood Drive! Of the 57 donors who registered, 5 were first time donors, 7 were Power Red donors (counts as 14 units) and 23 were type O blood. We collected 59 pints of blood which was 14 more than the goal given us by the Red Cross or 131% of goal! That is enough blood to help 177 patients.
We send a note to each donor to thank them for taking the time in their busy day to donate blood.
In addition, we would also like to thank:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the wonderful coverage provided for our Blood Drive;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall;
• DeForest Handy Helpers 4 H Club for donating two huge boxes of cookies for the canteen; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who acted as donor aides; Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who acted as registrant; Auxiliary members who worked the canteen; Legion volunteers who put out the signs announcing the Drive and helped set up before the Drive; and Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took down after.
Our thanks also to DeForest Handy Helpers 4 H Club whose members donated 2 large banana boxes full of boxed cookies to be served to donors in the canteen.
Please mark your calendars for our next Blood Drive which will take place April 14. To make an appointment call 1 800 733 2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Remember, your donation could save up to three lives.
Apparently Jimmy saw his shadow so that means we will have 6 more weeks of winter; Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow so that means spring will arrive in 6 weeks. Mox nix, spring will be here in 6 weeks, I cannot wait!
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333
and Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.