The Sun Prairie Police Department is celebrating its 20th Annual “Shop with a Cop” program this year. This is a community based program which assists specially selected elementary school students in shopping for their families at Christmas time, when they would not ordinarily be able to do so.
The students are selected by school staff and shop with police officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department who volunteer their time for the program.
We have already had 19 awesome years and are looking forward to our 20th with this successful program. The children selected for the program shop with money donated by many special citizens and businesses of our community.
The 20th Annual “Shop with a Cop” day is Saturday, Dec. 7 and starts at 8 a.m., with the children and officers having breakfast provided by McDonald's. They are then transported by Kobussen buses to Walmart to shop for their families.
Children and officers are brought back to the Sun Prairie Police Department to wrap the gifts and also receive special gifts, which in the past have included t-shirts donated by CopperFire Tees. The Shop with a Cop event will conclude at approximately 11 a.m. when the children return to their homes with their gifts for their families to await Christmas Day.
During the past 19 years, we've been able to make Christmas a little brighter for more than 270 families in the Sun Prairie area and will continue to do so each year. This program is a great experience for both the children and the Officers, hoping to make the holidays a little nicer for everyone.
For more information on this event or if you would like to make a donation to this great program please contact me through the SPPD's non-emergency Dispatch Center number at 608-837-7336.
Amy L Bolling
Police Officer II
Shop with a Cop Coordinator
Sun Prairie Police Department
