We are writing in response to the letter, “Stop imposing high density housing on city,” in the Oct. 11 edition. The city council is not imposing high density housing on the city.
Some developers request to construct higher density housing in the city, and if the city’s Comprehensive Plan says the chosen location is appropriate for such development, the City Council usually approves it.
That is as it should be.
The only place where the City Council could be said to be encouraging higher density housing is in the central W Main St corridor, where higher density housing is an essential component of financially feasible redevelopment projects. The City Council is committed to encouraging redevelopment projects in this important area of the city, which had been declining for decades.
An additional benefit of higher density housing in this area is that increased population density will attract more shops and restaurants to serve the larger number of residents.
The letter asserted the city government recently conducted a survey and “a majority of respondents replied that we did not want more apartments.” We assume the letter was referring to the community survey for the process that recently produced the city’s updated Comprehensive Plan.
But that survey did not contain a question asking if residents want any more apartments. In response to question 26, 76% of respondents said they thought the pace of multi-family (3+ units) residential development during the previous five years was too fast.
On the other hand, in response to questions 30 and 33, a majority of respondent said buildings containing multi-family housing units on upstairs floors with commercial space on the ground floor are appropriate in the downtown, and nearly a majority said such buildings are appropriate along major arterial streets such as W Main St. Less than 15% percent of respondents said such buildings are not appropriate anywhere in the city.
The city government did not “disregard the results of that survey,” as the letter asserted.
The letter made reference to a proposed housing study, which the City Council might fund in the 2020 city budget. The housing study is about all kinds of housing in Sun Prairie—single-family houses, duplexes, townhouses, condominiums, and larger apartment buildings.
According to the proposal, the housing study “will identify housing needs in the community by tenure, price point, bedroom type, and market segment, and will provide recommendations regarding how to address gaps or shortfalls.” Pushing for increased housing density is not the goal of the housing study.
We listen to the people we represent. We are confident a majority of them support the city government’s current approach to meeting Sun Prairie’s housing needs now and in the future.
Bill Connors
City Council President and District 2 Alderperson
Al Guyant
District 4 Alderperson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.