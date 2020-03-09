As of 6 a.m. on Monday, March 9, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Companies Station 1 at 135 N. Bristol and Station II at 2598 W. Main Street will be identically staffed 24 Hours a day, 7 days a week.
With the city’s projected population increases and rapid development of our city’s west corridor, with projects including a new high school, two new middle schools, a hotel, numerous apartment buildings, and new subdivisions. Our current level of available staffing at Station II during daytime hours was not sufficient in meeting the increased demands within our west side response district.
After a year-long construction project approved by city council, and approval of staffing with the assistance of a Federal Grant. The Westside Community Service Building now has the capability to facilitate 24 hour, seven-day a week staffing for fire; this is now a shared resource with our EMS partners.
We as an organization are excited for this new chapter in our department’s rich history. It is our honor to serve the citizens of the City of Sun Prairie, the Town of Sun Prairie, the Town of Bristol, and The Town of Burke.
We promise an enhanced service delivery that will bring a more effective workforce and safer response times to all of the city and the towns we serve at a nominal cost. We are very proud of this initiative.
The building is not 100% complete, so we will be looking to host an Open House soon with our EMS partners. We will be honored to have our residents stop by and see their new facility and will be happy to help educate the public more on why this is such an important initiative.
Garrison, Sun Prairie's fire chief, can be reached at 608-837-5066 ext. 1 or by email at cgarrison@cityofsunprairie.com.
