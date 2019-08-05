In the 2019-2020 school year over 2,200 of our Sun Prairie students will head to class with a desire to learn, but without some of the tools and resources they need to take full advantage of their education.
In recent years, with the help of compassionate and community-minded neighbors like you, Sun Prairie’s Stuff the Bus campaign has raised cash and school supplies to make sure that none of our students start the year at a disadvantage. Last year, Sun Prairie businesses and citizens rallied to raise thousands of dollars and school supplies to help the families who might otherwise find it difficult to afford those educational necessities.
Please sponsor a student for $25!
The average Sun Prairie student will need $75 worth of school supplies.
We hope you’ll consider sponsoring a student with a $25 or more donation to help us with the basic “essentials” to give all students in need a great start.
• Please write a check for $25 payable to Sunshine Place/Stuff the Bus and mail it to Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590 OR:
• Visit us at Pick ’n Save Food Center West on Friday, August 9, from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, August 10, from 9 am-noon and drop off your check or new school supplies at the bus.
Your donation will work hard combined with sponsor dollars from the Bank of Sun Prairie, American Family Insurance – Anderson Agency, Sun Prairie Lions Club, Costco and Kobussen Buses.
What your $25 will buy:
When you sponsor a student-in-need with a full $25 donation, we’ll be able to purchase the following basics to get them off on the right foot: backpack, notebooks, folders, pencils, markers, and crayons.
The kids have no control over their life-circumstances – that’s why we need neighbors like you to help support kids in need.
If $25 extends beyond your budget, we hope you’ll consider donating any amount of supplies or working with a friend, neighbor, book club or church group to organize a collaborative donation to reach our $25 per student goal.
Deb Krebs
Stuff the Bus
Sun Prairie
