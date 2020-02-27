Sun Prairie loves to help with its stomachs. Everything from fundraising pancake breakfasts to spaghetti dinners have been held in Sun Prairie through the years.
Among those long-standing fundraisers, however, has been the annual Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation Pancake Feast. The 60th annual event takes place this year from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at Prairie View Middle School, 400 N. Thompson Road.
Tickets cost $7 per adult, $6 per child 5 and older and kids younger than age 5 eat free. The menu includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, potatoes, applesauce, coffee, juice, milk and special toppings such as chocolate chips, whipped cream, sprinkles and strawberries.
Funds are also raised through placemats and sponsorship table signs which help to promote the event’s main sponsors.
If that sounds appetizing, here’s the cherry on top: Funds raised will support The Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation.
The Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation gives to these causes:
• Sun Prairie Community Schools;
• Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area;
•Elementary School Kindness Retreats;
• The Colonial Club; and
• Youth programs and scholarships, as well as many other causes too numerous to list here.
As if all that wasn’t enough reason to attend, there’s also a craft show that ends at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Prairie View Middle School (there’s no charge to enter the craft show).
The Pancake Feast and Craft Fair also helps to market the Sun Prairie Rotary Club, which meets each Tuesday morning at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Rotary sustains 48 to 50 members from the Sun Prairie community. Sun Prairie Rotarians work on community and international projects to enhance the quality of life for many.
Service projects include mentoring 5th graders, assisting with interviewing skills for high school AcaDec competitors, providing a meal and volunteers for the community Sunshine Supper, raising funds for the eradication of polio worldwide and support for a solar cooker project for people who otherwise would suffer the ill effects of constant wood burning campfires.
Sun Prairie Rotarians also lend a helping hand for the Relay for Life breakfast, the Sun Prairie Fire Department open house and pancake breakfast, highway cleanup, Habitat for Humanity buildings, and ways to preserve Patrick Marsh.
And as part of Rotary International, the Sun Prairie Rotary Club is part of a worldwide organization boasting 1.2 million members focused on community service.
Obviously, this event is an important fundraiser for the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation. But it’s also an event that remains an important gathering.
As Sun Prairie grows larger in size and population, it is losing a lot of its sense of community.
Having annual events like the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation’s Pancake Feast for 60 years helps to build community.
It’s also a pretty inexpensive way to feed your friends and family while at the same time helping the community.
So feed your stomach, but also feed your community at the same time on Sunday, March 1.
Learn more about the Rotary Club of Sun Prairie online at www.sunprairierotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.