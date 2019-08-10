Wisconsinites are at our best when we come together to take on shared challenges. And it’s time for us to take on one of the greatest challenges of our time—climate change.
To combat climate change, our state needs to increase its dependence on clean energy.
Driven largely by declining costs, renewable energy is becoming a larger piece of the region’s energy mix, but we need more infrastructure to efficiently deliver that power to consumers. For this reason, I strongly support the proposed Cardinal Hickory Creek transmission line.
I work in the renewable energy industry and have seen first-hand how important projects like this are to our transition to an energy system powered by carbon-free wind and solar. There are “bottlenecks” across the grid and until we address those, there is a ceiling to what we can accomplish. We can and will continue to see growth in the production of in-state wind and solar, but Wisconsin customers also need access to these resources from states to the west.
As the father of two young children, I’m worried about the legacy our generation is leaving behind for our kids. What we do now matters, and we must move quickly. The Public Service Commission should approve the project. There’s no time to waste.
Chris Kunkle
Sun Prairie
