Reading the article about the plans for our historic city hall (“Old City Hall plans under way,” Jan. 28) warmed my heart. I have live here since 1946 and have always admired that beautiful old building.
Wondering just waht the July 10, 2018 explosion might have done to its structure, I was so excited to read this story. I feel that Mr. Wilder and his partner, Mr. Wolfe, are certainly seeing and solving what is best for our old and dearly treasured historic wonder.
When one realizes that Sun Prairie only had about 1,000 residents when this building was built and the incredibly sound way it was built, it’s a wonder just how much thought, effort and work went into bringing it into fruition.
Now, with much hope and prayer, we can only believe that our city leaders will take it upon themselves to further the beauty and maintain the history of our area -- including the lovely old Chase home (now the Baehr Haus), which was one of the first homes built in the downtown area.
I am really encouraged tp hear this area of Main Street has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places -- including not only Old City Hall, but also the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, and what used to be called the Hebl Hotel located directly across Main Street from the Old City Hall.
I would love to see further enhancement of this historic area of Main Street include a small city park to be located at the site of the explosion. This would not only enhance the area, but it would also give tribute to Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr who was killed in the July 10, 2018 explosion.
We don’t need more apartments on that corner. Let’s preserve the integrity of this historic area.
Jeanette Schey
Sun Prairie
