I was disappointed in the level of planning and forethought the school district seemed to have done prior to the Plan Commission meeting this past week.
I was hoping when the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) was charged with spending $165 million, their plans would be well thought out and would have even taken place years in advance.
As I understand it, the district has owned the land south of Highway 19 for several years in anticipation of building a second high school. Why couldn't they have worked with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) at this time to ensure a primary entry-point off the highway would be possible and make sure this happened BEFORE asking residents to fund the project?
There is already a road going north called Charlotte's Way, so another one going south with a stop light shouldn't be that challenging.
Instead of doing everything necessary to make this happen, the SPASD will be routing traffic through Grand Avenue and Ironwood Drive, an already congested area that will get a whole lot more congested with a large daycare center also being built on that road.
As a resident of this neighborhood, I am extremely disappointed in this whole process and the lack of planning that seemed to go into such a significant investment of our tax dollars.
Maybe the high school needed to be built in another location to accommodate the traffic and safety of our children? I guess we'll never know.
Greg Smith
Sun Prairie
