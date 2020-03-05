Although the Coronavirus has been monopolizing recent headlines, other serious infectious diseases have wreaked havoc on communities for centuries.
In fact, illnesses like Tuberculosis (TB) kill 4,100 people everyday in comparison to the total 2,772 deaths caused by the Coronavirus. Even more disheartening, these TB deaths are entirely preventable because treatment (unlike the Coronavirus) has existed for the past 70 years.
These illnesses disproportionately impact impoverished communities that lack the funds and infrastructure to support comprehensive treatment.
However, the United States’ allocation of funds contains a solution: The Global Fund is an international partnership that aims to invest resources to end the epidemics of HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria, alleviating the effects of these diseases on impoverished communities worldwide.
The efforts to diminish the impacts of TB are further supported by the Bilateral USAID TB programs which promote the strengthening of health systems to diagnose and treat TB.
The Global Fund alone has helped prevent 27 million unnecessary deaths in more than 120 countries.
By requesting Congress to commit $400 million for USAID bilateral TB funding and $1.56 billion for the Global Fund, we have the ability to end the unnecessary loss of life.
We urge our fellow citizens to call Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and bring attention to this issue, and we ask our representatives to push for this funding.
Beth Aughey
Sun Prairie
