Greetings Friends and Community of Sun Prairie. For many years, there has been a Holiday Party thrown for children with special needs and their families in the Sun Prairie area. We are fortunate to have been involved with the Holiday Party since 2007, and we are at it again this year.
This year’s party is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie.
The annual Holiday Party gives to children with special needs a few hours of food, entertainment, comradeship, and an opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a gift and goodie bag. We try to ensure that these children feel welcomed and embraced in our community.
This party would not be what it is without generous donations from our community. Any donations that you could make would be highly appreciated, whether it is monetary, a bulk amount of items to place in goodie bags, food to be served during the event, or a special gift for one of the children.
We are expecting to serve approximately 100 or more children and their families; therefore, we are again asking for your help this year. This event really highlights the kindness and support our community has to offer.
If you would like to donate to our event, please contact me or Christine Wolf by phone at 608-837-4325 weekdays during regular business hours or via email at cstarr@hebl.net or cwolf@cardinaltitle.org.
Christine Starr
Paralegal and Office Manager, Hebl & Hebl LLP
Sun Prairie
