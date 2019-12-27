I am writing to urge the Trump administration to hold true to its promises to American farmers. Recent news of the bipartisan agreement on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is certainly welcome – but we’re still digging out of a deep hole created by the EPA. There are over 20,000 hard-working Wisconsin farm families, and we are still waiting on Washington to deliver sound policies on homegrown biofuels like ethanol.
In early October, President Trump announced his recommitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which was passed in 2005 to integrate America's farmers into the energy equation by opening the market to U.S. biofuels.
However, special refinery exemptions, which have quadrupled under this administration, have eroded the law and demand for U.S. crops. These EPA handouts lock biofuels out of the market by allowing multinational oil corporations, like Chevron and Exxon, to bypass blending requirements.
Exemptions are doing damage to rural communities in Wisconsin, which is the nation’s eighth-largest producer of biofuels. I urge President Trump to direct the EPA to uphold his pledge to farmers so that we can reinvigorate rural America.
Keith Ripp
Lodi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.