Nearly three years before he became President, Abraham Lincoln addressed the closing session of the 1858 Illinois Republican Convention with a speech that quickly became famous and echoes down to the present.
At the beginning of his speech, Lincoln expressed his concern for the future of the nation with these words, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” At the time slavery was dividing the nation and its impact continues today as one of the factors still deeply dividing our nation.
We are well-prepared to defend ourselves against a military attack by a foreign power. But real and present dangers exist within. A house divided against itself cannot stand. A constantly squabbling family disintegrates. A nation divided against itself cannot last.
John M. Leggett
Sun Prairie
