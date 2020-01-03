The year 2019 has been good for Sun Prairie. We had many new people drawn to our community maybe as many as 1,000, the school district got their referendum approved so there will be a second high school in a couple of years, and there have been several new businesses opened in the past year.
Sometimes people tell me they don’t like all the growth as if it was a city policy to encourage growth which it is not. They seem to think we are soliciting people to move here but we aren’t. This growth is coming to Sun Prairie because Dane County is growing, and we are just getting our share. Maybe even a little more than our share as people are drawn here by our quality municipal services and the fine schools.
When people say they don’t like our growth I understand they don’t like the change that comes with it, but I wouldn’t want to be in a community that wasn’t growing.
The communities that are not growing have problems that are much more difficult than those we face. They struggle to maintain their schools since young people are not staying. And their retail base dwindles until they have few choices and need to drive long distances to do their shopping.
All in all, I would prefer our challenges to theirs.
If you are concerned about the growth and would like to ask me about it, you should plan to attend my annual State of the City presentation on February 10th at 7 pm at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
And, something new at this year’s State of the City will be local leaders discussing Transportation, Senior Services, Housing and Growth.
Also, I will record an episode of Talk of the Town that will discuss these issues. This program will be available on the Sun Prairie Media Center so please watch for it in January.
I wish you a prosperous 2020 and hope to see you on February 10th.
Esser has been Sun Prairie’s mayor since 2015 and served two terms as mayor of Sun Prairie during the 1980s. To reach Esser, call 608-825-1164 or email mayor@cityofsunprairie.com.
